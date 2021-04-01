OPEN APP
The prestigious 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award will be honoured to superstar Rajinikanth, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Thursday.

"Happy to announce Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic," Javadekar tweeted.

The jury this year for the prestigious award included playback icon Asha Bhosle, director-producer Subhash Ghai, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan and Biswajeet Chatterjee.

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi also congratulated the south superstar on Twitter. "Heartiest Congratulations to Thalaiva @rajinikanth on being awarded the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award for 2021," he wrote on Twitter.

"One of the greatest Actor of His generation, contribution of Thiru Rajinikanth to Indian cinema is exemplary. I share this happiness with His crores of Fans," tweeted the BJP member.

Rajinikanth is the 12th South Indian to get this award. Legends like Dr Rajkumar, Akkineni Nageshwar Rao, K Balachander have been awarded before.

The legendary actor has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan in the past.

The Tamil superstar had made his debut in 1975 with K Balachander's Apoorva Ragangal and has completed more than 45 years in Kollywood. Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss's Darbar. He is presently shooting for his upcoming film Annaatthe.

