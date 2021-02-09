Actor Rajiv Kapoor passes away at 58 in Mumbai

Bollywood actor and Raj Kapoor's son Rajiv Kapoor passed away on Tuesday. He was 58.

According to reports, he suffered a massive heart attack, following which he was rushed to a hospital.

Rajiv's sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to confirm the news. Sharing a picture of the actor, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "RIP".

Rajiv Kapoor's brother Randhir Kapoor also confirmed the news while speaking to a leading daily, stating, "I have lost my youngest brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him," he said adding, "I am at the hospital, waiting for his body."

Rajiv Kapoor was a part of Bollywood's Kapoor clan. He was the brother of Randhir Kapoor, Rima Kapoor, Ritu Nanda, and late Rishi Kapoor.

Rajiv Kapoor made his acting debut in 1983 with Ek Jaan Hain Hum. He was seen as the leading actor in father Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985). His most notable being Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985) and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988).

His last film appearance was in Zimmedaar (1990) after which he turned to producing and directing films.

Rajiv Kapoor was reportedly set to make a return to movies after 28 years with Ashutosh Gowariker's Toolsidas Junior. The film was announced in December last year with Sanjay Dutt in the lead role.





