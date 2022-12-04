Actor Rana Daggubati slams IndiGo for ‘worst experience’. Read here

Actor Rana Daggubati on Sunday took to micro-blogging platform Twitter to share ‘India’s worst airline experience' slamming commercial aviation company IndiGo for missing luggage and ‘clueless staff’. The Bahubali actor shared a GIF of the airline company and wrote ‘can it be any shittier!!’.
“India’s worst airline experience ever @IndiGo6E !! Clueless with flight times…Missing luggage not tracked…staff has no clue can it be any shittier!!" Rana Daggubati wrote on Twitter.
IndiGo responded to the actor's complaint and wrote, ""While we apologise for the inconvenience caused in the meantime, please be assured, our team is actively working to get your luggage delivered to you at the earliest".
Daggubati did not stop at complaining over his own tweet, but also responded on several other promotional tweets posted by the airline company. He retweeted a post from the said company which read, “Our engineers who ensure safe & hassle-free flights daily and non-stop." He responded, “Maybe engineers are good staff is clueless !! You might need to do smthing proper." To another post, he responded, “More Paradise lost than found."
In yet another post, Daggubati wrote, “Note with this sale flights might not land or take off on anytime schedule!! - you’re luggage they’ll have no clue about."
The actor's complaint comes just days after a passengers took to Twitter to share a video of IndiGo staff tossing away boxes from an airplane to a parked trailer.
IndiGo was earlier in June this year slammed by actor Pooja Hegde, who flagged the rude behavior of an IndiGo staff. Hegde said the IndiGo official used an "arrogant, ignorant, and threatening tone for no reason."
Then the airline had apologised to the actor and asked her to connect with them.
Rana Daggubati recently visited Goa for the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI). At the event, he was quoted by news agency ANI, “Film festivals become an ecosystem for independent films. Festivals become that real bridge for independent voices to showcase themselves. It feels great to be in Goa."
Besides him, the closing ceremony of IFFI was also attended by celebrities like Asha Parekh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, Anand Rai and others.
