New Delhi: Several filmmakers, particularly in the south , have announced new projects amid festivals like Ugadi and Gudi Padwa. Actor Sai Pallavi, too, unveiled the poster of a new Telugu film titled Love Story that will see her feature alongside Nag Chaitanya.

A qualified doctor, Pallavi has appeared in uncredited roles as a child actor in Kasthooriman (2003) and Dhaam Dhoom (2008). She, however, shot to fame with her lead role in director Alphonse Putharen’s 2015 film Premam. She was offered the role while studying in Georgia, and the film was shot during her holidays and won several debutante awards for.

In 2015, she took a break from studies to work on her second movie, Kali, which released in March 2016 and saw her play a young wife who must deal with her husband's extreme anger issues, earning her several accolades.

In 2017, she debuted in Telugu cinema with Sekhar Kammula's Fidaa, which she followed up with director A. L. Vijay’s Diya, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. Pallavi is also known for the Tamil movie Maari 2, a sequel to Maari, opposite Dhanush, directed by Balaji Mohan.

She was most recently seen in Suriya-starrer NGK, a political action film directed by Selvaraghavan and Netflix original Paava Kadhaigal, an anthology drama centered on issues of caste, with her short film having been directed by Vetrimaaran.

In 2019, the actor was in the news for rejecting a fairness cream endorsement. “This is the Indian colour. We can't go to foreigners and ask them why they're white...that's their skin colour and this is ours," she had been quoted saying in a report by The News Minute.

"I myself have had these insecurities. So when I have the power to change things at least a little bit, I want to use it the right way," she had added.

