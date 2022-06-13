OPEN APP
Actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth detained after testing positive for drugs
Bengaluru cops on Monday detained actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor during a raid at a rave party in a hotel on Sunday night. Siddhant is among the six people allegedly found to have consumed drugs, news agency ANI reported. Later, in a statement by Dr Bheemashankar S. Guled, DCP, East division, Bengaluru City said, “It is confirmed that Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant Kapoor took drugs. He tested positive for taking drugs in the blood test report. Hence, he has been brought to Ulsoor police station".

According to police, the rave party was on at a posh hotel on the MG Road on Sunday night when a police team raided the place and arrested them.

The police had unearthed drug abuse in a section of Kannada film industry in 2020. They had then arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva.

Siddhanth Kapoor has acted in several Hindi films such as 'Shootout at Wadala', 'Chehre', Ugly', etc. He has also worked as an assistant director in movies like, ' Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Chup Chup Ke', 'Dhol', and ' Bhagam Bhag'.

Siddhanth Kapoor's sister Shraddha was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2020 in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case over alleged possession of drugs. However, nothing substantial was proved.

