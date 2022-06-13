Actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth detained after testing positive for drugs

Bengaluru cops on Monday detained actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor during a raid at a rave party in a hotel on Sunday night. Siddhant is among the six people allegedly found to have consumed drugs, news agency ANI reported. Later, in a statement by Dr Bheemashankar S. Guled, DCP, East division, Bengaluru City said, “It is confirmed that Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant Kapoor took drugs. He tested positive for taking drugs in the blood test report. Hence, he has been brought to Ulsoor police station".

