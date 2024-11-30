The Mumbai Police has registered a case against actor Sharad Kapoor for ‘misbehaving’ with a woman. The 32-year-old victim has accused him of calling her home and making inappropriate advances. A case has been filed under various sections of the BNS and the Josh actor has been summoned for questioning.

According to the complaint, Kapoor had invited the victim over to his house following interactions using social media. She had met the actor through Facebook and they later communicated via video calls. She was reportedly asked to meet him for a film shoot and sent the location of his office in Khar. Upon arrival however she realised that it was actually his home.

Officials said the alleged incident took place at his residence in Khar earlier this week. The complaint indicated that Kapoor had called her into his bedroom before behaving inappropriately and touching her forcibly. He also allegedly sent the woman a message on WhatsApp using foul language after their meeting.

“Upon arrival, she claimed Kapoor was inappropriately dressed and attempted to assault her. Following the incident, she received obscene messages from Kapoor, including a voice note that further distressed her. The victim has sought legal action against him, highlighting the need for accountability in the entertainment industry,” police officials told ANI.

Kapoor made his debut with Mera Pyara Bharat in 1994 before acting in several prominent Bengali and Hindi films — including Kargil LOC and Lakshya. He was nominated for the Filmfare Best Villain Award in 2001 for his role in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Josh in 2001. Kapoor also worked as an assistant director for the movie Lakshmanrekha. His most recent roles were in ‘No Means No’ and ‘The Good Maharaja’ which released in 2022.