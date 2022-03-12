Actor Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law firm cheated of 27 crore: Report

Actor Sonam Kapoor's father-in-law firm cheated of ₹27 crore: Report2 min read . 04:15 PM IST
- The police said the cybercriminals were highly-sophisticated and they had secured a 154 ROSCTLs worth ₹27.61 crore of Harish Ahuja firm
Cybercriminals have duped Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor's Father-in-law firm of over ₹27 crore, Faridabad police said on Friday after busting the gand of fraudsters.
Harish Ahuja’s Faridabad-based firm Shahi Export Factory deals with the exports and imports of various products. In its operations, the company gets certain incentives under the Rebate of State and Central Levies and Taxes (ROSCTL) scheme. The scheme allows companies to get rebate in excise and custom duties and these ROSCTL licences happen to be akin to digital coupons worth several lakh rupees entitling the firm to get rebates in taxes and duties.
The police said the fraudsters were highly-sophisticated and they had secured a 154 ROSCTLs worth ₹27.61 crore of Ahuja’s firm and had been transferring them to fake and fictitious firms opened by them and encashing them.
They also used to get these coupons encashed by transferring them to other firms, police said. The tricksters had been duping Kapoor’s father-in-law Harish Ahuja on the basis of his forged Digital Signature Certificate and encashing them, they added.
The police had been investigating the matter on the complaint of Ahuja's company since 8 months and kept it under the wraps so as to guage the activities of fraudsters.
Recently, the Faridabad police has arrested a total of nine accused from different places in the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Karnataka. The last arrest was made on December 23 last year, police said, adding some of the accused included former clerks and employees of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, well-versed in the technicalities and working of the DGFT.
The DCP identified the arrested accused as Delhi residents Manoj Rana, Manish Kumar, Praveen Kumar, Lalit Kumar Jain and Manish Kumar Moga besides Bhusan Kishan Thakur of Mumbai and Suresh Kumar Jain of Chennai. Two others arrested in the scam were identified as Ganesh Parsuram of Raichur in Karnataka, Rahul Raghunath of Raigadh and Santosh Sitaram of Pune.
Agarwal said accused Manoj Rana, Manish Kumar, Praveen Kumar and Manish Kumar Moga had earlier worked as clerks in the DGFT and were well-versed in the functioning of the directorate. They used to fraudulently secure codes of big exim firms and by checking their records, used to ascertain the money in their accounts as well as the value of the ROSCTL coupons they happened to be entitled to, before targetting them.
(With inputs from PTI)
