New Delhi: Actor Surekha Sikri, best remembered for her national award-winning performances in films like Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and Badhaai Ho (2018), passed away on Friday of cardiac arrest. She was 75.

Sikri had been unwell for some time, having suffered a brain stroke in 2020 and a paralytic stroke in 2018.

A graduate of the National School of Drama in 1971, she had worked with the NSD Repertory Company for over a decade before shifting base to Mumbai. Sikri was also the recipient of 1989 Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. The veteran actor’s career spanned theatre, films and television. She made her debut with the 1978 political drama film Kissa Kursi Ka and played both author-backed and supporting roles across films in various industries. She remained an enduring figure in the arthouse films made by Shyam Benegal in the 1980s and 90s, including Mammo, Sardari Begum, Zubeidaa and others. Her role as the matriarch in popular TV show Balika Vadhu endeared her to younger audiences as did her turn as the crabby grandmother in blockbuster comedy-drama Badhaai Ho, for which she picked up many awards, turning up in a wheelchair to receive them.

Her last on-screen appearance was in a segment of Netflix original Ghost Stories, along with Jahnvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma.

Sikri was born in Uttar Pradesh. Her father was in the Air Force and her mother was a teacher. She married Hemant Rege and they have a son together, Rahul Sikri. Actor Naseeruddin Shah is her former brother-in-law, as his first marriage was with her step-sister Manara Sikri, also known as Parveen Murad. She is their daughter Heeba Shah's maternal aunt. Heeba acted as the younger version of her aunt's character Dadisa in the television serial Balika Vadhu.

