Actor Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest

A graduate of the National School of Drama in 1971, she had worked with the NSD Repertory Company for over a decade before shifting base to Mumbai. Sikri was also the recipient of 1989 Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. The veteran actor’s career spanned theatre, films and television. She made her debut with the 1978 political drama film Kissa Kursi Ka and played both author-backed and supporting roles across films in various industries. She remained an enduring figure in the arthouse films made by Shyam Benegal in the 1980s and 90s, including Mammo, Sardari Begum, Zubeidaa and others. Her role as the matriarch in popular TV show Balika Vadhu endeared her to younger audiences as did her turn as the crabby grandmother in blockbuster comedy-drama Badhaai Ho, for which she picked up many awards, turning up in a wheelchair to receive them.