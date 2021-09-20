South star and actor Suriya Sivakumar in an emotional video has made an emotional appeal to the students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) which is the mandatory entrance test for admission into the medical colleges.

The actor posted a video on Twitter that is 1.54 minutes long in Tamil.

In the video, Suriya said that he himself got "low marks in exams" as he made an appeal to students to not end their lives.

"I can tell as one among you that marks and exams alone don't make life. There are many things to achieve. Be bold and confident," the actor said in Tamil in the video.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant allegedly attempted to immolate herself on Thursday in connection with the test, said police.

A day after the exam, a 17-year-old student from Sathampadi village in Ariyalur district ended her life and on the eve of the screening test, a 20-year-old man from Salem reportedly committed suicide fearing failure in the test for the third time.

As the number of student suicides increased to three within four days, starting with that of Dhanush on September 12 when the national test was held, Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders of political parties, conveying their condolences to the bereaved family, earnestly appealed once again to the student community to not take such extreme measures. The government announced a dedicated toll free number, 104, for offering counselling to medical aspirants who appeared for NEET.

The government has announced the 104 helpline to help NEET students, he said and appealed to the parents to not exert pressure on their children over examination and its results. The Chief Minister also requested teachers, social activists and the film fraternity to "sow the seeds of confidence" among students. AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam urged Chief Minister Stalin to pay special attention on this issue as suicides are being reported even before the declaration of NEET results. The AIADMK leader urged the government to offer counselling to aspirants and parents to avoid such suicides in future.

