Actor Suriya tests negative for Covid-19, his associate confirms

Actor Suriya tests negative for Covid-19, his associate confirms1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 03:53 PM IST
- Rajsekar Pandian said in a tweet that the South Indian star has tested negative and thanked his well-wishers
- Suriya tested positive for the covid-19 virus on 7 February
Tamil actor Suriya has tested negative for Covid-19, confirmed his associate filmmaker Rajsekar Pandian.
Pandian said in a tweet that the South Indian star has tested negative and thanked his well-wishers. He is a director and a co-producer at 2D Entertainment Pvt Ltd, a production company owned by Suriya.
"Anna tested NEGATIVE, Thank you for all your prayers and wishes," Pandian said in the tweet.
Suriya tested positive for the covid-19 virus on 7 February after which he had urged his fans on Twitter to take necessary precautions during the pandemic.
"I am suffering from 'corona' infection and am receiving treatment. We will all realize that life has not yet returned to normal. Can't be paralyzed with fear. At the same time safety and attention are essential. Love and thanks to the dedicated supportive physicians," the actor said in the tweet.
Suriya's Soorarai Pottru that was released on amazon PrimeVideo has completed 100 days as of today. This movie has been produced by his own production company.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
