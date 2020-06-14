Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

NEW DELHI : Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra. His domestic help alerted the police after the 34-year-old, actor known for films like 'MS Dhoni - The Untold Story', 'Kai Po Che', 'Raabta' and 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy', was found hanging at his house today.

Police is investigation the case. The reason behind his suicide is not yet known as no suicide note has been found by the police.

Few days ago, Rajput's former manager Disha Salian was also found dead in Mumbai. She had allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of a building of the Jankalyan area of Mumbai's Malad.

In his last post on Instagram a week ago, Sushant Singh Rajput had shared a black and white photo of his mother. "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two...#माँ," Rajput's last Instagram post reads.

Earlier, he had said that he was learning coding during lockdown. "I love computer gaming and always wanted to learn the language behind it. So last few weeks I've been trying to learn coding and it has been an extremely exciting process to say the least and yet I'm just scratching the surface...," he had written on Instagram in April end and even shared his coding notes.

Sushant pursued Mechanical Engineering at Delhi Technological University (DTU) before making his foray into acting. He became household name with his role in popular TV show "Pavitra Rishta". Later, he rose to fame on silver screen with Abhishek Kapoor's "Kai Po Che" in 2013. He was last seen in 'Chhichhore' alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Ironically, the film dealt with the issue of suicides.

In his condolence message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Rajput leaves behind several memorable performances. "Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2020

Superstar Akshay Kumar said the death of the talented actor has left him speechless. "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family," he tweeted.

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said he is shocked to hear about the suicide news. "This is really tragic. A young actor who was doing really well & had established himself as a star who did unique roles in the film industry. Extremely sad news," he said on Twitter.

"#SushantSinghRajput was a young talented actor from Bihar who had come a long way. Hailing from Purnea district he struggled a lot throughout his journey. It is a great loss to the entertainment industry and the country. #RIP," Hussain said.

