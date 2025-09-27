TVK rally ‘stampede’ LIVE: At least 10, including kids, feared dead; toll likley to rise, CM Stalin orders swift action

Actor Vijay rally LIVE: Several people, including a couple of children, are feared dead in a stampede-like situation that took place at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu on September 27, Saturday.

What happened exactly in Karur?

Stampede-like situation was witnessed and many persons, including a few children, fainted in Karur on Saturday while they were at a rally presided by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief, actor-politician Vijay.

TVK president Vijay, whose campaign vehicle moved slowly through a massive crowd of supporters in Karur, had to briefly halt his speech as two ambulances were brought in to attend to several party members who suddenly collapsed amid a stampede-like situation.

During the overcrowded rally, Vijay handed out water bottles to his supporters. Noticing a child who seemed to be missing and several people fainting, the TVK chief appealed, “Police please help.”

After resuming his address, he criticised the ruling DMK government, pointing out that it had promised to establish an airport in Karur back in 2021 but is now requesting the Centre to take up the project.

Stay tuned to Livemint for live updates on Actor Vijay rally ‘stampede’