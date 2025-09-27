TVK rally ‘stampede’ LIVE: At least 10, including kids, feared dead; toll likley to rise, CM Stalin orders swift action

Actor Vijay rally LIVE: Several people, including a couple of children, are feared dead in a stampede-like situation that took place at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu on September 27, Saturday.
What happened exactly in Karur?
Stampede-like situation was witnessed and many persons, including a few children, fainted in Karur on Saturday while they were at a rally presided by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief, actor-politician Vijay.
TVK president Vijay, whose campaign vehicle moved slowly through a massive crowd of supporters in Karur, had to briefly halt his speech as two ambulances were brought in to attend to several party members who suddenly collapsed amid a stampede-like situation.
During the overcrowded rally, Vijay handed out water bottles to his supporters. Noticing a child who seemed to be missing and several people fainting, the TVK chief appealed, “Police please help.”
After resuming his address, he criticised the ruling DMK government, pointing out that it had promised to establish an airport in Karur back in 2021 but is now requesting the Centre to take up the project.
Tamil Nadu LoP and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami tweets, "The news that more than 29 people lost their lives and several others fainted and are receiving treatment in the hospital due to the crowd chaos during the campaign meeting of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam party held in Karur, where its leader Vijay spoke, is both shocking and distressing. I express my deepest condolences and regret to the families of those who lost their lives..."
Former DMK leader V Senthil Balaji rushed to hospital to meet the victims of Karur stampede-like situation.
CM Stalin expected to visit Karur tomorrow, where several persons, who took part in Vijay's rally are feared dead, new agency PTI reported.
In a a post on X, CM MK Stalin said, “The news coming from Karur is concerning.”
He said he has “instructed former Minister @V_Senthilbalaji, Hon’ble Minister @Subramanian_Ma, and the District Collector to ensure that people who fainted in the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital receive immediate medical treatment.”
“I have also directed Minister @Anbil_Mahesh from the neighboring Tiruchirappalli district to extend all necessary assistance on a war footing. Additionally, I have spoken with the ADGP to take measures to stabilize the situation there quickly,” Stalin added.
“I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police,” he said.