Actor Vijay seen rushing into Trichy airport hours after stampede at his Karur rally kills 31 | Watch

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay was spotted leaving from the Tiruchirappalli International Airport (Trichy Airport) after a stampede incident which took place during a political rally in Karur on Saturday, 27 September 2025, according to a video shared by the news agency ANI.

The video shared by the news agency showed TVK chief and actor Vijay getting out of a black SUV as people crowded around the political figure.

Vijay's Karur Rally Stampede Vijay's political rally at Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, 27 September 2025, turned out to be a stampede incident where 31 people lost their lives, according to the Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Even though the authorities are yet to release an official death count from the stampede incident, the opposition DMK leader, V Senthil Balaji, hinted towards a number of people who may have lost their lives.

“As of now, 46 persons are in private hospital, and 12 persons are admitted in a government hospital for treatment,” said Former Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji.

An official statement from the State government on the number of injured or the extent of damage, and further details are awaited as the situation develops.

A stampede is a situation in which a large number of people start running in the same direction, most commonly in cases where the crowd is frightened or excited for some reason.

What happened during the rally? Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor-politician Vijay was at a political rally in Karur on Saturday, when suddenly a stampede-like situation emerged, which resulted in many people and children fainting on the spot.

According to a report from the news agency ANI, the overcrowding at the venue triggered the panic and subsequent stampede on Saturday.

Mint reported earlier that TVK president Vijay's campaign vehicle moved slowly through a massive crowd of supporters in Karur during the stampede-like situation. However, Vijay's speech came to a brief halt after two ambulances were brought in to attend to several party members who suddenly collapsed amid the stampede.

In his speech, Vijay criticised the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, the DMK government, pointing out that they had promised to establish an airport in Karur back in 2021 but are now requesting the Centre to take up the project.

Modi's word of support After the incident, many political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, shared their support for the people and the families who lost their dear ones during the rally on Saturday.

“The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his post on X.