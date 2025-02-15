Actor Vijay gets ‘Y’ scale security cover. Here’s why

Tamil actor and politician Vijay, the head of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, received a ‘Y’ Category security cover in Tamil Nadu from the Ministry of Home Affairs, reported multiple media outlets.

For those wondering why an actor turned politician got a ‘Y’ scale security cover, the news portal India Today reported, citing people aware of the development, that the reason for such security detail was prompted after an internal security audit by the Intelligence Bureau.

How big is the security detail? According to the news report citing an official notification issued by the Union Home Ministry on February 13, the security detail comprises 8 to 11 security CRPF personnel; apart from that, there will also be one or two commandos accompanying Vijay, according to the ‘Y’ scale detail.

The Centre provides four major types of security details, X category, Y category, Z category, and Z+ category, allotted to important individuals based on the level of potential or perceived risk or threat.

The news portal's report also mentioned that the ‘Y’ security would only be applicable when managing a crowd while making public appearances. The Centre believes that the crowds can be better managed in the presence of security detail, as per the report.

AIADMK questions security to actor AIADMK senior leader K P Munusamy, on Friday, February 14 alleged that this move from the Centre is a move of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) to woo the actor-politician to its side ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, reported the news agency PTI.

“The actor has emerged as the leader of a party attracting crowds wherever he goes. I would be happy if the Centre had been generous in providing him with security. If not, has he been given this security to win him over to the BJP side,” Munusamy told the reporters, as per the agency report.

On the other hand, the BJP chief of Tamil Nadu, K Annamalai, questioned the ruling party DMK's government for not having the foresight to provide security details to Vijay.

Annamalai also cited the example of giving security details to the opposition leader EPS (Edappadi K Palaniswami) regardless of BJP's alliance with the AIADMK party.

“Likewise, the central government gave 'Y' security to Vijay. The reason that Vijay is not able to meet the public is because of the huge crowds. Why didn't the state government give Vijay this security? When there is a security threat, whenever huge crowds come together, why didn't the state government come forward and give him security? There are X, Y, Z security category in Tamil Nadu,” said Annamalai