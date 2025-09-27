Stampede-like situation at actor Vijay's Karur rally, several faint; many feared dead

A stampede-like situation occured on Saturday at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief actor-politician Vijay's rally in Kallur, where several individuals including children fainted, PTI reported.

The crowd swelled and became uncontrollable while Vijay was speaking, causing several people, including party workers and children, to faint and fall.

Several workers noticed the situation, raised an alarm, and Vijay paused his speech, throwing water bottles from the custom-built campaign bus. Ambulances struggled to navigate the crowded road to reach the scene.

The fainted individuals were quickly taken to nearby hospitals by ambulance. At least 10 people who fainted at the rally are feared dead, including children, the news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Former DMK leader V Senthil Balaji rushed to the hospital to meet the rally victims.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin reacts Speaking on the mishap in Karur, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin wrote on X, “The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have called former Minister V Senthilbalaji and Minister Subramanian Ma, and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the civilians who have fainted due to the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital.”

He added, “I have also ordered the Minister from the nearby Trichy district, Anbil Mahesh, to provide necessary assistance on a war footing. I have also spoken to the ADGP there to take steps to improve the situation as soon as possible. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police.”