Actor Vikram hospitalised in Chennai after suffering a heart attack. Read here

Actor Vikram hospitalised in Chennai after suffering a heart attack. Read here2 min read . 04:51 PM IST
- The Ponniyin Selvan actor has undergone an angioplasty on 7 July at Kauvery hospital in Chennai, according to reports.
Chiyan Vikram, the actor from Tamil Nadu, has suffered a heart attack and has been admitted to Kauvery hospital in Chennai.
The Ponniyin Selvan actor has undergone an angioplasty on 7 July, according to reports. Reports also suggest that the Tamil actor will be discharged today.
The Kauvery hospital in Chennai is yet to share any details on the actor's health. Some people familiar with the situation have informed news agencies that actor is stable.
Vikram was supposed to be attending the teaser launch of his upcoming period drama, Ponniyin Selvan, which also stars Bollywood actor Aishwarya Bachchan. The launch will happen on schedule on 8 July at 6pm in Chennai. Made on a budget of ₹500 crore (US$66 million), Ponniyin Selvan: I is one of the most expensive Indian films.
Ponniyin Selvan is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language period action drama film directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, under his production studio Madras Talkies, along with Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions.
The first part of the film Ponniyin Selvan: I also known as PS-I is set to release on 30 September. The movie stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu and Ashwin Kakumanu while R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman and others appear in supporting roles. The film's music is composed by A. R. Rahman, with cinematography handled by Ravi Varman
Chiyaan Vikram is waiting for the release of his upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan. The film's first part is all set to hit the theatres on September 30.
Reportedly, Chiyaan Vikram has informed the Ponniyin Selvan that he will be resting for a few days and won't be attending the teaser launch on 8 July.
He has, however, informed that he will be attending the audio launch of the movie Cobra which is scheduled to happen on 11 July.
Several fans of the 56 year old actor wished him speedy recovery on Twitter
Vikram is a prolific method actor, being often compared akin to Hollywood's Christian Bale.
Apart from Ponniyin Selvan, Vikram is set to work on a film with director Pa Ranjith, which is yet to go on floors.
Director Ajay Gnanamuthu, Cobra, which stars Vikram, is set to see a grand release later this year.
Vikram was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj's Mahaan, which was released on Amazon Prime Video.
He is amongst the most decorated actors in terms of awards in the history of Tamil cinema. He holds a National Film Award for Best Actor; a feat only matched by four other actors in Tamil films. Moreover, Vikram holds seven Filmfare Awards South, with the tally being only second to Kamal Haasan who has ten wins.
Vikram met Shailaja Balakrishnan in the late 1980s and married her in 1992 at Guruvayoor Temple in a mass wedding alongside dozens of couples. The couple has a daughter Akshita born in 1993 and a son Dhruv born in 1997.
