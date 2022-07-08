Actor Vikram hospitalised in Chennai after suffering a heart attack. Read here

The first part of the film Ponniyin Selvan: I also known as PS-I is set to release on 30 September. The movie stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu and Ashwin Kakumanu while R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman and others appear in supporting roles. The film's music is composed by A. R. Rahman, with cinematography handled by Ravi Varman

