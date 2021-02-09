OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Actor-activist Deep Sidhu sent to 7-day police custody by Delhi court
Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police special cell in New Delhi. (PTI)
Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police special cell in New Delhi. (PTI)

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu sent to 7-day police custody by Delhi court

1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 06:23 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • Delhi Police today arrested actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu for his alleged involvement in Republic Day violence in the national capital
  • The police had announced a cash reward of 1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu's arrest

Arrested in connection with the Republic Day violence at the Red Fort complex in New Delhi, actor-activist Deep Sidhu has been sent to seven-day police custody by the Delhi court on Tuesday.

Sidhu was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Prigya Gupta.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
15 OTT platforms had come together under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) in September 2020 to sign a code of self-regulation, formulating a framework for age classification, appropriate content description and access control. Photo Imaging: Kishore Rawat

OTT guidelines almost ready, to be out soon: Prakash Javadekar

2 min read . 06:13 PM IST
Labradors and indigenous breed Chippiparai being trained on urine samples and Cocker Spaniels on sweat samples.

No wait for Covid tests, Indian Army uses dogs to detect virus to cut time delay

4 min read . 06:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police special cell in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary(PTI02_09_2021_000142A)

Red Fort violence: Police seeks in Delhi court 10-day custody of actor-activist Deep Sidhu

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases during the 148th session of the Executive Board on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, January 21, 2021. Christopher Black/WHO/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo

WHO welcomes US move to join effort to boost COVID vaccines, testing, treatments

1 min read . 06:03 PM IST

The actor-turned-activist was caught in Haryana's Karnal, about 100 km from the national capital. Reports said he kept changing his location to evade arrest.

The police had announced a cash reward of 1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu's arrest.

On 26 January, tens of thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with police.

The 36-year-old was accused of fueling chaos and clashes when a tractor parade by farmers protesting the government's three farm laws went rogue on Republic Day, with protesters defying agreed routes and schedules and forcing their way into the Red Fort.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout