Actor-activist Deep Sidhu sent to 7-day police custody by Delhi court
- Delhi Police today arrested actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu for his alleged involvement in Republic Day violence in the national capital
Arrested in connection with the Republic Day violence at the Red Fort complex in New Delhi, actor-activist Deep Sidhu has been sent to seven-day police custody by the Delhi court on Tuesday.
Sidhu was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Prigya Gupta.
The actor-turned-activist was caught in Haryana's Karnal, about 100 km from the national capital. Reports said he kept changing his location to evade arrest.
The police had announced a cash reward of ₹1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu's arrest.
On 26 January, tens of thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with police.
The 36-year-old was accused of fueling chaos and clashes when a tractor parade by farmers protesting the government's three farm laws went rogue on Republic Day, with protesters defying agreed routes and schedules and forcing their way into the Red Fort.
