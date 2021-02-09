Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Actor-activist Deep Sidhu sent to 7-day police custody by Delhi court
Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police special cell in New Delhi.

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu sent to 7-day police custody by Delhi court

1 min read . 06:23 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • Delhi Police today arrested actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu for his alleged involvement in Republic Day violence in the national capital
  • The police had announced a cash reward of 1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu's arrest

Arrested in connection with the Republic Day violence at the Red Fort complex in New Delhi, actor-activist Deep Sidhu has been sent to seven-day police custody by the Delhi court on Tuesday.

Arrested in connection with the Republic Day violence at the Red Fort complex in New Delhi, actor-activist Deep Sidhu has been sent to seven-day police custody by the Delhi court on Tuesday.

Sidhu was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Prigya Gupta.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

OTT guidelines almost ready, to be out soon: Prakash Javadekar

2 min read . 06:13 PM IST

No wait for Covid tests, Indian Army uses dogs to detect virus to cut time delay

4 min read . 06:10 PM IST

Red Fort violence: Police seeks in Delhi court 10-day custody of actor-activist Deep Sidhu

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST

WHO welcomes US move to join effort to boost COVID vaccines, testing, treatments

1 min read . 06:03 PM IST

Sidhu was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Prigya Gupta.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

OTT guidelines almost ready, to be out soon: Prakash Javadekar

2 min read . 06:13 PM IST

No wait for Covid tests, Indian Army uses dogs to detect virus to cut time delay

4 min read . 06:10 PM IST

Red Fort violence: Police seeks in Delhi court 10-day custody of actor-activist Deep Sidhu

1 min read . 06:05 PM IST

WHO welcomes US move to join effort to boost COVID vaccines, testing, treatments

1 min read . 06:03 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The actor-turned-activist was caught in Haryana's Karnal, about 100 km from the national capital. Reports said he kept changing his location to evade arrest.

The police had announced a cash reward of 1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu's arrest.

On 26 January, tens of thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with police.

The 36-year-old was accused of fueling chaos and clashes when a tractor parade by farmers protesting the government's three farm laws went rogue on Republic Day, with protesters defying agreed routes and schedules and forcing their way into the Red Fort.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.