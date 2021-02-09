Actor-activist Deep Sidhu sent to 7-day police custody by Delhi court

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arrested in connection with the Republic Day violence at the Red Fort complex in New Delhi, actor-activist Deep Sidhu has been sent to seven-day police custody by the Delhi court on Tuesday.

The actor-turned-activist was caught in Haryana's Karnal, about 100 km from the national capital. Reports said he kept changing his location to evade arrest.

The police had announced a cash reward of ₹1 lakh for information leading to Sidhu's arrest.

On 26 January, tens of thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO from the Ghazipur border clashed with police.

The 36-year-old was accused of fueling chaos and clashes when a tractor parade by farmers protesting the government's three farm laws went rogue on Republic Day, with protesters defying agreed routes and schedules and forcing their way into the Red Fort.

