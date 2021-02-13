OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Actor-activist Deep Sidhu taken to Red Fort to recreate vandalism scene on Republic Day
Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers' tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police special cell in New Delhi. (PTI)
Actor-activist Deep Sidhu taken to Red Fort to recreate vandalism scene on Republic Day

2 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 04:40 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Sidhu, as per the police, was a 'prominent player' behind the 26 January violence and vandalism at the Red Fort
  • The actor-activist was arrested from Karnal bypass in Haryana by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Saturday took actor-activist Deep Sidhu and another accused Iqbal Singh to Red Fort to recreate the scene of events that unfolded at the iconic monument on Republic Day during the protesting farmer's tractor march against the Centre's three newly-enacted farm laws.

Sidhu, as per the police, was a "prominent player" behind the 26 January violence and vandalism at the Red Fort. The actor-activist was arrested from Karnal bypass in Haryana a few days back by a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sidhu was sent to seven-day police custody by a city court in the national capital.

A senior police officer told news agency PTI that Sidhu and Iqbal Singh were taken to the Red Fort by a crime branch team to recreate the scene of events that unfolded on Republic Day at the monument.

The team probing the case will inspect the spot to ascertain and corroborate the route taken by them, their activities at the Red Fort and how things unfolded at the monument on Republic Day when the violence broke out, the officer added.

Iqbal Singh, who was carrying a reward of 50,000 on his arrest, was nabbed from Hoshiarpur in Punjab on Tuesday night by the northern range of Delhi Police's Special Cell.

The Delhi police had announced a cash reward of 1 lakh for information that can lead to the arrest of actor Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh who hoisted flags at the Red Fort or were involved in the act.

A cash reward of 50,000 each was also announced for Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Jajbir Singh and Iqbal Singh for allegedly instigating protesters.

Of them, Sidhu, Iqbal Singh and Sukhdev Singh have been arrested. Police said raids are being conducted to nab the other accused.

3 more arrested in connection with R-Day violence

Three more people have been arrested in connection with the violence that took place during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi's Burari area on January 26, police said.

The accused have been identified as Sukhmeet Singh (35), Gundeep Singh (33) and Harvinder Singh (32).

Three accused were earlier arrested on February 10 in connection with the violence. The police had also arrested eight people in connection with an attack on police personnel during the violent protest at Burari ground.

So far, a total of 14 now people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Thousands of farmers protesting the government's new farm laws had clashed with the Delhi Police during their tractor rally on Republic Day.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some protesters even hoisted religious flags on its domes and a flagstaff at the ramparts, where the national flag is unfurled on Independence Day.

More than 500 police personnel were injured and one protestor died on that day.

With agency inputs

