Actor-director Manobala passes away at 69; Rajinikanth, others pay tribute1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 06:31 PM IST
Well-known Tamil actor-director Manobala passed away on Wednesday following illness.
Well-known Tamil actor-director Manobala passed away at the age of 69 on Wednesday, prompting an outpouring of condolence messages. Many leading actors and politicians including Rajinikanth and AIADMK leader K Palaniswami mourned his death and voiced shock after the news broke.
