Well-known Tamil actor-director Manobala passed away at the age of 69 on Wednesday, prompting an outpouring of condolence messages. Many leading actors and politicians including Rajinikanth and AIADMK leader K Palaniswami mourned his death and voiced shock after the news broke.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my dear friend Manobala, a famous director and actor. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted Rajinikanth.

Chief Minister MK Stalin dubbed it an “irreparable loss to Tamil cinema" and recalled a recent meeting that Manobala had with him.

Starting his career working under legendary filmmaker Bharathirajaa, Manobala had eventually made his directorial debut with Agaya Gangai in 1982. Over the years he would go on to make movies with top stars including Rajinikanth, Vijayakanth and Sathyaraj. He had also played supporting roles in a slew of Tamil-language films.

He had of late ventured into acting, largely confining himself to comic roles and featured in a number of movies with top actors including Vijay and Dhanush. He has also produced a few films.

AIADMK chief and state Leader of Opposition Palaniswami recalled Manobala was a "star speaker" in the party and taken its policies to the people in simple language laced with humour.

"His passing away is a great loss to the party and the tinselworld," he said.

“Shocking and it's unbelievable such a sweet person and a good friend Manobala sir passed away. Heartfelt condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted film producer Dr Dhananjayan.

(With inputs from agencies)