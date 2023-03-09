Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passes away - What post mortem report said1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 04:15 PM IST
The initial post mortem report suggests that no injury mark was found over the body. Cardiac arrest is believed to be the cause of death.
Filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack. The well known actor had been in Delhi for Holi celebrations when he was rushed to the hospital after feeling unwell. He passed away enroute to the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram in the early hours of Thursday.
