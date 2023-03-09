Filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack. The well known actor had been in Delhi for Holi celebrations when he was rushed to the hospital after feeling unwell. He passed away enroute to the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram in the early hours of Thursday.

"He told his driver to take him to the hospital... he suffered a heart attack around 1 am on the way," his friend and colleague Anupam Kher told PTI. Kaushik's manager Santosh Rai had accompanied him to the hospital.

According to reports quoting sources, the initial post mortem report suggests that no injury mark was found over the body. Cardiac arrest is believed to be the cause of death.

"Cardiac arrest for the cause of death of Satish Kaushik. No injury marks over the body. No alcohol was found in his body. No foul play was found. Blood and viscera samples have been preserved and sent for investigation," said sources.

The post-mortem was conducted at Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Officials said that this was a routine proceeding under the Section 174 of the CrPC to "ascertain whether the demise occurred under mysterious circumstances or if the person died of unnatural causes"".

The actor had reportedly fallen sick while staying at a friend's place in Delhi for Holi celebrations. Kaushik's last tweet on Tuesday was a series of photographs of him playing Holi at a Mumbai party hosted by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

