OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Actor-politician Kamal Haasan receives Covid-19 shot in second phase of inoculation drive
Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan receives Covid-19 shot in second phase of inoculation drive

2 min read . Updated: 02 Mar 2021, 01:43 PM IST Staff Writer

The vaccination drive in India had begun on 16 January when only healthcare workers (HCWs) were being given the anti-Covid shots

As the vaccination drive expands to include people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with comorbidities, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday received the first dose of the anti-Covid vaccine in Chennai.

According to reports, the Makkal Needhi Maiam has announced that he will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections from a Chennai seat. He will begin his campaign on Wednesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The plants are part of government plans to order Rs8,000 crore of sewage facilities before next June to clean wastewater in 118 towns on the banks of the Ganges. Photo: AFP<br />

Sewage spill, contaminated rivers put India at high risk of covid transmission

1 min read . 01:31 PM IST
Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of China's Alibaba Group

Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing's scrutiny

1 min read . 01:27 PM IST
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Delhi Assembly Budget session from March 8

1 min read . 01:24 PM IST
A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine and a single use syringe arranged at the University Hospital in Sungai Buloh, Selangor, Malaysia, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The first phase of the vaccine roll-out that will run through April involves about 500,000 frontliners comprising health-care, defense and security personnel, as well as teachers with co-morbidities, according to the government. Photographer: Samsul Said/Bloomberg

Pfizer, Oxford vaccines reduce severe Covid-19 in elderly: Report

2 min read . 01:20 PM IST

Vaccination drive in India

A host of big names have gotten themselves vaccinated ever since the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive began in the country on Monday.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today received the first shot of the vaccine at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute. Dr Harsh Vardhan was accompanied by his wife who also took the first shot.

In addition to this, the Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri also received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a city hospital in Ahmedabad.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also joined the drive and received the first dose of Covaxin.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and NCP president Sharad Pawar also took the jab.

Tech giant Infosys co-founders N R Narayanamurthy and K Gopalakrishnan, author Sudha Murty, former foreign secretary Nirupama Menon Rao's 102-year-old relative joined several other senior citizens in getting vaccinated in Karnataka.

All Supreme Court judges, sitting and former, and their family members are also scheduled to get Covid-19 vaccine shots from Tuesday.

The judges will receive the vaccine on the premises of the court in addition to the ones at the government hospitals listed for the vaccination.

They will also not be given a choice between Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, and Covishield, developed by Pune's Serum Institute of India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout