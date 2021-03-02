As the vaccination drive expands to include people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with comorbidities, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday received the first dose of the anti-Covid vaccine in Chennai.

According to reports, the Makkal Needhi Maiam has announced that he will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections from a Chennai seat. He will begin his campaign on Wednesday.

Vaccination drive in India

A host of big names have gotten themselves vaccinated ever since the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive began in the country on Monday.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today received the first shot of the vaccine at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute. Dr Harsh Vardhan was accompanied by his wife who also took the first shot.

In addition to this, the Indian cricket team's head coach Ravi Shastri also received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a city hospital in Ahmedabad.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also joined the drive and received the first dose of Covaxin.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and NCP president Sharad Pawar also took the jab.

Tech giant Infosys co-founders N R Narayanamurthy and K Gopalakrishnan, author Sudha Murty, former foreign secretary Nirupama Menon Rao's 102-year-old relative joined several other senior citizens in getting vaccinated in Karnataka.

All Supreme Court judges, sitting and former, and their family members are also scheduled to get Covid-19 vaccine shots from Tuesday.

The judges will receive the vaccine on the premises of the court in addition to the ones at the government hospitals listed for the vaccination.

They will also not be given a choice between Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, and Covishield, developed by Pune's Serum Institute of India.

