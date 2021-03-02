The vaccination drive in India had begun on 16 January when only healthcare workers (HCWs) were being given the anti-Covid shots
As the vaccination drive expands to include people above 60 years of age and those above 45 with comorbidities, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday received the first dose of the anti-Covid vaccine in Chennai.
According to reports, the Makkal Needhi Maiam has announced that he will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections from a Chennai seat. He will begin his campaign on Wednesday.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and NCP president Sharad Pawar also took the jab.
Tech giant Infosys co-founders N R Narayanamurthy and K Gopalakrishnan, author Sudha Murty, former foreign secretary Nirupama Menon Rao's 102-year-old relative joined several other senior citizens in getting vaccinated in Karnataka.
All Supreme Court judges, sitting and former, and their family members are also scheduled to get Covid-19 vaccine shots from Tuesday.
The judges will receive the vaccine on the premises of the court in addition to the ones at the government hospitals listed for the vaccination.
They will also not be given a choice between Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, and Covishield, developed by Pune's Serum Institute of India.