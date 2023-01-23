PM Narendra Modi on occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has named 21 unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees today via video conferencing.

He noted that the islands will be a source of inspiration for generations to come. The PM also said that attempts were made to downplay Netaji’s contribution to the freedom movement, but the entire country, right from Delhi and Bengal to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, is paying tribute to the great hero today, preserving history and heritage associated with him.

The largest unnamed island was named after the first Param Vir Chakra awardee, Major Somnath Sharma, who lost his life in action on November 3, 1947, while repulsing Pakistani infiltrators near Srinagar Airport.

As per the PMO statement, "These islands have been named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, viz. Major Somnath Sharma; Subedar and Hony Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM; 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane; Nayak Jadunath Singh; Company Havildar Major Piru Singh; Capt GS Salaria; Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa; Subedar Joginder Singh; Major Shaitan Singh; CQMH. Abdul Hamid; Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore; Lance Naik Albert Ekka; Major Hoshiar Singh; 2nd Lt. Arun Khetrapal; Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon; Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran; Naib Subedar Bana Singh; Captain Vikram Batra; Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey; Subedar Major (then Rifleman) Sanjay Kumar; and Subedar Major Retd (Hony Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav."

Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement.

While inaugurating the virtual ceremony, PM Modi said, “This land of Andaman is the land where the tricolour was hoisted for the first time. Where the government of independent India was formed for the first time. Today is the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Bose. The country celebrates this day as Parakram Diwas."

Actors Ajay Devgan, Sidharth Malhotra who essayed the role of Manoj Pandey and Vikram Batra thanked PM Modi for honouring the 'true heroes of our nation'.

Ajay Devgan portrayed the role of Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey in the 2003 film 'LOC: Kargil'. In 2021, Sidharth Malhotra essayed the role of Vikram Batra in the hit film Shershaah.

In a tweet, he wrote, “The decision to name an island after Capt. Manoj Kumar Pandey (Param Vir Chakra) is assuring that the example of supreme sacrifice for the motherland he left us with will continue to inspire generations to come. Thank you PM Narendra Modi Ji."

The decision to name an island after Capt. Manoj Kumar Pandey (Param Vir Chakra) is assuring that the example of supreme sacrifice for the motherland he left us with will continue to inspire generations to come. Thank you PM @narendramodi Ji. #IndiaHonoursParamveers — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 23, 2023

In a tweet, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “The very news that an island in Andaman & Nicobar is named after our hero Capt. Vikram Batra leaves me with goosebumps! My heart swells with pride that I was fortunate to live his role on screen. This step taken by PM Narendra Modi ensures that Shershaah lives on forever."

The very news that an island in Andaman & Nicobar is named after our hero Capt. Vikram Batra leaves me with goosebumps!



My heart swells with pride that I was fortunate to live his role on screen. This step taken by PM @narendramodi ensures that Shershaah lives on forever. — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 23, 2023

Other actors like Sunil Shetty, R Madhavan, Anupam Kher also thanked the prime minister for a befitting tribute to the awardees.

Sunil Shetty thanked PM for naming the islands on the true heroes of our nation

In a tweet, he wrote, "Thank you, PM Narendra Modi ji, for renaming 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar in the names of the 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, the true heroes of our nation, on the 126th Birth Anniversary of the great Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. So proud! JaiHind."

Thank you Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for renaming 21 islands of #AndamanNicobar in the names of the 21 #ParamVirChakra awardees, the true heroes of our Nation, on the 126th Birth Anniversary of the great #NetajiSubhasChandraBose. So proud! #JaiHind #ParakramDivas — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 23, 2023

Actor Anupam Kher lauded PM Modi for the fitting tribute to the Warriors who made the supreme sacrifice.

In a Tweet, Kher wrote, “On the occasion of 126 birth anniversary of Netaji #SubashChandraBose 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar are being named after 21 #ParamvirChakra awardees! What a fitting tribute to the Warriors who made the supreme sacrifice! Jai Hind!"

On the occasion of 126 birth anniversary of Netaji #SubashChandraBose 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar are being named after 21 #ParamvirChakra awardees! What a fitting tribute to the Warriors who made the supreme sacrifice! Jai Hind! 🙏🌺🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/RyOeZYEIjT — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 23, 2023

R Madhavan wrote, “What a befitting tribute and so appropriate.🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 On the occasion of the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will name 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar after 21 Param Vir Chakra awarrdees.

What a befitting tribute and so appropriate.🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 On the occasion of the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will name 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees.@narendramodi #armedforcesofIndia pic.twitter.com/rt5YS5t7CU — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 23, 2023

Subhash Chandra Bose established the Azad Hind Fauj. While there is a controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI (Right to Information) in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident.

Last year, on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, the Prime Minister unveiled the hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate in Delhi