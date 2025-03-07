Actress Ranya Rao claims she was trapped; reveals she travelled to Europe, America, Middle East - What she told DRI

Kannada actress Ranya Rao, arrested with gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, has denied involvement in the racket and continued to claim innocence. The actor claimed that she was “trapped” during questioning by authorities, reported India Today, quoting sources.

Reports also said that the Sandalwood actress Ranya Rao revealed the details of her international trips, which included travels to the Middle East, Dubai, and some Western countries.

"I have travelled to Europe, America, and (the) Middle East and have visited Dubai, Saudi Arabia. I wish to state that I am tired at present as I did not get enough rest," reported NDTV, citing a statement.

Ranya Rao, who is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer K Ramachandra Rao, also reiterated her commitment to fully cooperating with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

“I have nothing more to state. I once again reiterate that I will co-operate in the ongoing investigation, and I shall appear before you as and when called for,” the actress reportedly told DRI.

On March 4, Ranya was produced before a special court for financial offences and was remanded to judicial custody until March 18, 2025.

Earlier, during questioning, Ranya reportedly claimed that her trip to Dubai was for business purposes, though authorities alleged that her visit was linked to the illegal importation of gold.

The searches were also conducted at her residence, and gold jewellery worth ₹2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to ₹2.67 crore were also recovered, DRI said.

The total seizure in the case stood at ₹17.29 crore, including assets worth ₹4.73 crore, marking a significant blow to organised gold smuggling networks.

Who is Ranya Rao’s father? Ranya Rao's father, K Ramachandra Rao, is a DGP-rank officer currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. He was promoted to the position in September 2023.

Distancing himself from the actress, her stepfather, DGP Ramachandra Rao, said he was “shocked and devastated” and quickly distanced himself from the case, saying he came to know of the incident through the media.

Ramachandra Rao said that his stepdaughter had gotten married four months ago.

Stating that he was unaware of Ranya and her husband's business dealings, he said the news came as a “huge shock and disappointment.”

What DRI said According to DRI officials operating under the Ministry of Finance, the 14.2 kg haul is one of the largest gold seizures at Bengaluru airport in recent times.

"Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted an Indian woman, aged around 33, who had arrived from Dubai to Bengaluru on an Emirates flight on March 3. Upon examination, gold bars weighing 14.2 kg were found ingeniously concealed on her person," the statement read.