Actress sexual assault case: Kerala court sentences six convicts, including Pulsar Suni, to 20 years in prison

The Ernakulam District and Sessions Court in Kerala on Friday sentenced six people convicted in the 2017 assault of an actress to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for gang-rape offence, according to PTI.

Judge Honey M Varghese sentenced Sunil NS, also known as Pulsar Suni, Martin Antony, Manikandan B, Vijesh VP, Salim H, and Pradeep. Additional sentences for other charges were also ordered but will run concurrently, the report noted.

The court directed a compensation of ₹5 lakh to be paid to the victim and ruled that the pen drive containing videos of the sexual assault remain in the custody of the investigating officer.

Who is Pulsar Suni? Pulsar Suni was convicted in the high-profile 2017 Kerala actress sexual assault case. He is no stranger to criminal activities. Since turning 19, he has repeatedly been incarcerated for crimes such as narcotics, theft, robbery, money laundering, kidnapping, and, most recently, rape, The News Minute reported.

Although he worked as a driver in the Malayalam film industry for nearly 20 years, he claimed that he was “more in demand for criminal activities”, a fact he said was well known within the industry.

Regarding the assault on the actor, Suni said he had anticipated spending no more than “a hundred days” in jail. As per TNM, Pulsar Suni added, “I didn’t realise that what I did to her counted as rape. Now I know, but as a 28-year-old hot-blooded man, how can you expect me to know all that?”

The court had acquitted four accused, including actor Dileep, on 8 December. The convicted were found guilty under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354(B) (assault to woman with intent to disrobe), 354 (outraging a woman’s modesty), 357 (assault in attempt to wrongfully confine), 366 (abduction), and 376(D) (gang rape), as well as under the IT Act sections 66E (violation of privacy) and 67(A) (transmission of sexually explicit material).

During the hearing on the quantum of the sentence, the convicts and their lawyers sought leniency, citing family and health issues. Martin Antony (the second accused) and Pradeep (the sixth accused) broke down in court, claiming innocence and stating that they were the primary earners for their families.

Special Public Prosecutor V Aja Kumar argued for the maximum punishment for gang rape. The court asserted that the crime committed by Pulsar Suni was more severe than that of the other accused and questioned whether the same sentence could apply to all under Section 376(D).

“The court has given only the minimum sentence of 20 years for the crime of gang rape. It gives a wrong message,” India Today quoted Aja Kumar as saying, noting that he expressed disappointment with the sentence. He said he would advise the government to appeal for a harsher punishment.

The incident, which occurred on 17 February 2017, involved the accused allegedly forcing their way into the actress’s car and holding it for two hours. Pulsar Suni sexually assaulted her and recorded the act with the help of the other convicts. Actor Dileep, who was initially accused of conspiring in the crime, was arrested but ultimately acquitted after a trial lasting nearly six years.