Ad breaks to get longer: Centre scraps 20-year-old 12-minute cap on TV — What does it mean for viewers?

The Centre said on Friday that it is abolishing the 12-minute-per-hour cap on television advertisements. In a press release, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B) said broadcasters can now show as many ads as they want.

The restriction, originally introduced in 2006 under the Cable Television Networks Rules (1994), was designed to protect viewers from endless commercial breaks.

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“Since then, the TV broadcasting sector has undergone significant changes,” the ministry said, noting that there were only 62 TV channels at the time, compared to more than 900 channels at present.

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What does this mean for viewers? For viewers, this policy change has immediate real-world implications:

Longer commercial breaks : Channels are no longer legally restricted to just 12 minutes of ads per hour. Viewers can expect extended commercial breaks, especially during prime-time shows, live sports, and blockbuster movie premieres.

: Channels are no longer legally restricted to just 12 minutes of ads per hour. Viewers can expect extended commercial breaks, especially during prime-time shows, live sports, and blockbuster movie premieres. No exceptions for paid channels: In India, television is heavily dependent on advertising revenue. The government noted that this move applies to all networks, meaning you will likely see longer ad breaks regardless of whether you are watching a "free-to-air" channel or a "pay" channel you subscribe to via your DTH provider.

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Why did the government scrap the rule? The I&B Ministry argued that the television landscape has evolved so drastically that the 2006 rule is simply obsolete.

When the cap was introduced, the government said Indian television was dominated by analogue cable with limited carriage capacity, offering viewers a meagre 62 channels.

“Following the complete digitisation of the Cable TV sector, all TV distribution platforms, including DTH, Cable TV, HITS and IPTV, are now digital,” the ministry said, noting that there are now an upward of 900 channels, offering enough alternatives to consumers.

With hundreds of channels catering to every possible niche, the government believes the market is now competitive enough to self-regulate. “…there is now adequate competition in market dynamics,” they said.

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If a channel plays too many ads, viewers can simply switch to one of the hundreds of other digital options.

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Levelling the playing field According to the Ministry of I&B, this decision is about survival for traditional TV.

“There was a non-level playing field for traditional TV channels vis-à-vis digital media, where no such stipulation on advertisement cap regulation exists,” it said, noting that

By removing this restriction, the government is allowing traditional TV networks to aggressively compete with digital media for advertising budgets, ultimately ensuring the "ease of doing business" for legacy broadcasters.

“…there exists adequate competition in the market within the TV industry and between the TV industry and digital media. The Government has decided to remove the advertisement duration cap to enable fair competition and ensure ease of doing business,” the Ministry said.

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The new rules will officially come into effect as soon as the amendment to the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, is published in the Gazette.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Ad breaks to get longer: Centre scraps 20-year-old 12-minute cap on TV — What does it mean for viewers?