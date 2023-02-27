Ad disclosures must be hard to miss and not mixed with group of hashtags: Govt

For endorsements in pictures, disclosures should be superimposed over the image, and for endorsements in videos, disclosures should be made in both audio and video formats.
New Delhi: Disclosures in endorsements must be hard to miss and not mixed with a group of hashtags or links, said Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, on Monday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Disclosures in endorsements must be hard to miss and not mixed with a group of hashtags or links, said Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, on Monday.
Delivering a keynote address at the #GetItRight Brand Influencer Summit 2023 organized by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) in Mumbai, the secretary said that for endorsements in pictures, disclosures should be superimposed over the image, and for endorsements in videos, disclosures should be made in both audio and video formats.
Delivering a keynote address at the #GetItRight Brand Influencer Summit 2023 organized by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) in Mumbai, the secretary said that for endorsements in pictures, disclosures should be superimposed over the image, and for endorsements in videos, disclosures should be made in both audio and video formats.
Singh added that in live streams, disclosures should be continuously displayed and prominently placed. He stressed on the duty of manufacturers, service providers, advertisers, and advertising agencies to ensure that their advertisements do not mislead consumers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Singh added that in live streams, disclosures should be continuously displayed and prominently placed. He stressed on the duty of manufacturers, service providers, advertisers, and advertising agencies to ensure that their advertisements do not mislead consumers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said that it is crucial to strike a balance between supporting businesses and protecting consumer interests. Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sentiment, he said that both must go hand-in-hand.
He said that it is crucial to strike a balance between supporting businesses and protecting consumer interests. Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sentiment, he said that both must go hand-in-hand.
Singh cited the Consumer Protection Act 2019 passed by the Indian Parliament, which provides protection against misleading advertisements. Differentiating between good and bad advertisements, he said that the government’s intention is not to obstruct the growth of businesses but rather to ensure ethical standards are met.
Singh cited the Consumer Protection Act 2019 passed by the Indian Parliament, which provides protection against misleading advertisements. Differentiating between good and bad advertisements, he said that the government’s intention is not to obstruct the growth of businesses but rather to ensure ethical standards are met.
“With over 75 crore internet users in India, of which 50 crore are social media users, there is a paradigm shift from traditional advertising to social media advertising and the importance of conducting it responsibly. There is a need for influencers and celebrities to disclose any material connections with advertisers that may affect the credibility of their representation," the secretary said.
“With over 75 crore internet users in India, of which 50 crore are social media users, there is a paradigm shift from traditional advertising to social media advertising and the importance of conducting it responsibly. There is a need for influencers and celebrities to disclose any material connections with advertisers that may affect the credibility of their representation," the secretary said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The #GetItRight Brand Influencer Summit 2023 focused on the importance of responsible advertising practices and consumer protection.
The #GetItRight Brand Influencer Summit 2023 focused on the importance of responsible advertising practices and consumer protection.