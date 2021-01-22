Ad regulator to tighten noose on misleading digital ads through new advisory

With the growing importance of online platforms as a media vehicle, ad regulator Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) said that it has started tracking new media platforms such as over-the-top (OTT) video streaming, digital and social media platforms closely for misleading ads. Digital advertising, including on streaming platforms, social media, digital news sites, gaming etc., is expected to touch ₹223 billion in FY 2021, according to a September 2020 report by KPMG. While advertising revenues on digital were impacted in 2020 owing to the pandemic, the medium is expected to overtake TV advertising in FY2021, the report said.

The self-regulatory industry body is currently working on a set of guidelines to be released in the next few weeks which will clearly define what constitutes a digital ad, misleading practices, role of influencers and transparency on social media platforms so that brands can make informed decisions about ethical and transparent promotions.

Currently, a committee that comprises representatives from digital platforms (such as Facebook and Google), advertising agencies, advertisers and legal experts is working to formulate clear guidelines. It will help regulate categories, such as liquor, which are getting away with online promotions despite being prohibited to advertise on mainline media platforms like television.

In November 2020, for instance, the regulator had started monitoring advertisements of a few alcohol brand extensions played during Indian Premier League (IPL) on OTT platforms. The body had taken suo moto cognizance of 14 ads, which were run on OTT platforms, and 12 have been restricted from advertising.

ASCI general secretary Manisha Kapoor said that applying rules of traditional media platforms (television, print and outdoor) have not been adequate for digital platforms. Therefore, ASCI has been in conversation with several experts to create guidelines to effectively regulate digital advertising.

"The biggest challenge on digital platforms has always been the grey area between content and advertising. We are hoping to define what constitutes an ad and ways to better regulate it through these guidelines," she said. “Additionally, while influencers have become important voices for brands, often they do not have the expertise or knowledge about the products. Therefore, we need to find ways to ensure that digital ads are honest while meeting the criteria for responsible advertising."

Kapoor said that education, for instance, has been one category where ASCI has found majority of misleading ads.

"Now, edtech has emerged as a new advertiser category across traditional and digital media platforms where such malpractices abound. Food and health is another category where misleading ads are prevalent on digital platforms especially after the pandemic where products with immunity boosting claims are being circulated online," she noted.

"We have already put in resources to study what is happening across digital platforms in terms of advertising tools and different format of ads being used. To be honest, it is complex understanding of how ads are being created online because there is a huge amount of user generated content (UGC) on social media as well apart from paid content which can mask as an ad," Kapoor said.

Platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and Facebook have tools and features to highlight the content that is paid for. In 2017, Instagram, one of the top influencer marketing platforms, launched a paid partnership tag, which allowed influencers to clearly state if a post is being created in partnership with a brand. This could be seen only to the followers of the influencer in question. The platform later took it a notch higher to launch Branded Content Ads, allowing companies to promote these sponsored posts like any other ad.

YouTube has also launched an “includes a paid promotion" tag, which appears in the first few seconds of a video. Facebook, too, has introduced a paid partnership tag.

Still brands and endorsers can get away without divulging the details of a paid association. Digital marketing agency AdLift said that India’s spends on digital media are increasing and influencer marketing is a big component of that.

"There is no level playing field between traditional and digital media when it comes to advertising. In India, the lines are blurred in online advertising because we don’t have clear guidelines for advertisers to follow," said Prashant Puri, co-founder and chief executive of AdLift. “While certain big celebrities and influencers may disclose partnership details while promoting a product, there are several others who don’t. Such guidelines will make every stakeholder in the business accountable, including ad agencies, brands and celebrities/influencers."

