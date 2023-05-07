Adah Sharma-starrer 'The Kerala Story' rocks box office with ₹11 crore on day 2!1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 01:20 PM IST
The trailer of ‘The Kerala Story’ faced criticism and in response to the backlash, the film's team removed the figure and rephrased the trailer's description to focus on the story of three women from Kerala.
On the second day of its release, the movie 'The Kerala Story', directed by Sudipto Sen, has made significant profits at the Indian box office, with earnings amounting to ₹11.22 crore, bringing its total earnings close to ₹20 crore.
