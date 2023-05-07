Home/ News / India/  Adah Sharma-starrer 'The Kerala Story' rocks box office with 11 crore on day 2!
On the second day of its release, the movie 'The Kerala Story', directed by Sudipto Sen, has made significant profits at the Indian box office, with earnings amounting to 11.22 crore, bringing its total earnings close to 20 crore.

The trailer of the film was criticized for suggesting that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and joined the terrorist group ISIS. The trailer of The Kerala Story faced criticism and in response to the backlash, the film's team removed the figure and rephrased the trailer's description to focus on the story of three women from Kerala.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, film analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster of the film.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah produced the movie, "The Kerala Story", which was released on May 5. The Kerala High Court rejected a request for a stay order on the movie's release. The film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the main roles.

The Kerala High Court has rejected the plea to stop the release of the movie, stating that the trailer of the film is not offensive towards any particular community as a whole. The court also mentioned that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reviewed the movie and concluded that it is appropriate for public display.

