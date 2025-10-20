‘Adam Zampa’ asked for Abhishek Sharma’s contact? Ashwin shares WhatsApp chat; Netizens quip ‘Give DSP Siraj’s number’

Ravichandran Ashwin shared a humorous encounter with fans involving a scammer who impersonated Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa. In a WhatsApp chat, revealed by Ashwin, the fraudster attempted to obtain the phone numbers of Indian cricketers such as Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and others, but the former Indian spinner outsmarted him with a witty response.

Mohammed Shami was quick to chime in, revealing that he, too, had received the same message. “Same msg mujhe bhi aya tha bhai main samjh gaya tha koi 420 log hai isk picche (I got the same message too, brother. I figured out that some scammer was behind it.)"

What happened? Ashwin received a message from a United Arab Emirates-based number, referring to him as “brother” and requesting contact details of Indian cricketers. When Ashwin didn’t respond, the scammer even tried calling him.

Ashwin then played along. He told the scammer he would be “sending the list shortly” and even asked if the list was “enough” or if he also wanted former captain MS Dhoni’s number. The scammer claimed to already have Dhoni’s number and even sent a contact card mentioning "MS Dhoni Indian Cricketer".

When asked to share ‘all’ the player contacts he had, Ashwin replied, “Compiling in Excel” and “Preparing it for you”.

Netizens react The exchange quickly went viral, leaving fans in stitches.

One of the users asked, “How did he get your number [sic].”

Another said, “Next time he’ll say ‘bro send Kohli’s too, need for fantasy team [sic].”

A third reacted, “Give DSP Siraj's number, he will take care [sic].”

“I don’t think even Dhoni has Dhoni’s number given how unreachable he generally is,” quipped an internet user.

“Sir please start doing standup I can assure you will be at top within few days,” advised a user to Ashwin.

Ashwin's work front Meanwhile, after retiring from all international cricket and concluding his IPL career in 2025, Ashwin is gearing up to return to competitive cricket by joining the Big Bash League (BBL) starting in December. He will represent the Sydney Thunder in the eight-team competition.

As he was not picked in the recent ILT20 auction in Dubai, this means Ashwin will be available to participate in the full BBL season.