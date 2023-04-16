Weeks after his ouster from the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a fresh attack against the Narendra Modi-led government. Addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka, the former MP raked up the Adani-Hindenburg row and decried his disqualification.

“PM Modi, if you can give thousands of crores of rupees to Adani, then we can also give money to the poor, women and youth in Karnataka. You helped Adani wholeheartedly, and we will wholeheartedly help the people of the state," he asserted at the 'Jai Bharat' rally in Kolar.

Reminiscing about the recently concluded Budget Session of Parliament, Gandhi said that this was the ‘first time in history’ that the government had not led the parliament function.

“I said in the parliament that Adani has a shell company. I questioned who owns the ₹20,000 crore…I wrote two letters to the Speaker that I want to respond to the allegations against me, but I was not given a chance," he added.

Gandhi said that the Speaker had “laughed and said I can’t do anything".

“He said to drink tea with him and he’ll explain. I said you are the speaker of the parliament, whatever you want to do in the parliament you can do, why are you not doing your work? He is scared to put the Adani issue in the parliament and after that, I was disqualified from the parliament," he said.

The location of the rally also holds special significance for Gandhi in the wake of his recent sentencing. It was in Kolar in 2019 that he made a remark on the Modi surname for which he was convicted of criminal defamation and stripped of his Parliament membership.

"If you wholeheartedly help Adani, we (Congress) will wholeheartedly help poor, unemployed youth and women. You (PM Modi) do your work, we will do our work," Gandhi said, assuring that his party would return to power in the state.

Gandhi also alleged that the BJP government in Karnataka had taken “40% commission for whatever work they did". He said that a letter had also been written to the PM informing him about the same.

“But he has not yet replied, it means that PM has accepted that 40% commission has been taken," he added.

