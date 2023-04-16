‘Adani a symbol of corruption’: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi in poll-bound Karnataka2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by bringing up the Adani ‘corruption’ issue in this Karnataka district headquarters town of Kolar.
Weeks after his ouster from the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a fresh attack against the Narendra Modi-led government. Addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka, the former MP raked up the Adani-Hindenburg row and decried his disqualification.
