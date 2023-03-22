Home / News / India /  Adani Airports to bid for more airports in India, says CEO Arun Bansal
NEW DELHI: India's Adani Airports, part of billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate, will bid for more airports in the country in its ambition to become the leading airport operator there, Chief Executive Arun Bansal said on Wednesday.

In the last round of airport privatisation by the government, Adani Airports won bids to operate six airports.

India is expected to privatise about a dozen more airports over the next few years and Bansal said the group would participate in the bidding.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

