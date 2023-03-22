Adani Airports to bid for more airports in India, says CEO Arun Bansal1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 01:10 PM IST
In the last round of airport privatisation by the government, Adani Airports won bids to operate six airports
NEW DELHI: India's Adani Airports, part of billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate, will bid for more airports in the country in its ambition to become the leading airport operator there, Chief Executive Arun Bansal said on Wednesday.
