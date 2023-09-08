Adani, Ambani to attend G20 Summit dinner? Govt issues clarification amid buzz1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 07:00 PM IST
Top business leaders Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani will not attend G20 Summit dinner, contrary to earlier reports.
Top business leaders including Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani will not be attending a special G20 Summit dinner on Saturday evening. The government clarification came in the wake of reports that around 500 leading businessmen had been invited for the event at the ‘brand-new $300-million venue in the shape of a conch shell’.