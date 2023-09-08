Adani, Ambani to attend G20 Summit dinner? Govt issues clarification amid buzz

Top business leaders including Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani will not be attending a special G20 Summit dinner on Saturday evening. The government clarification came in the wake of reports that around 500 leading businessmen had been invited for the event at the ‘brand-new $300-million venue in the shape of a conch shell’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This claim is misleading. No business leaders have been invited to the dinner," read a tweet from the PIB Fact Check social media handle.

A Reuters report quoting official sources had earlier indicated that the meal would be “an opportunity to gather India's Who's Who during the leaders' summit". Reportedly 500 businessmen had been invited including Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla and Bharti Airtel founder-chairman Sunil Mittal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: Delhi Police website down amid cyber threats ahead of G20 Summit 2023 The national capital began welcoming foreign delegates and leaders from all across the world on Saturday. The G20 Summit will be held at the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre complex in the Pragati Maidan area on September 9 and 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated this complex on July 26 this year.

President Droupadi is set to host a grand dinner at Bharat Mandapam after the end of the Summit's first day. World leaders including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to be part of the gathering.

While details remain scarce a PTI report quoting sources indicated that the guests would be served a “specially-curated menu" tailored to sync with the delicacies consumed during the Indian monsoon. Sources said the ceremonial dinner will be served in bespoke silverware made especially for the occasion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}