"ATL’s revenues are anticipated to expand by 18% and cross ₹4,000 crore in annuity income. I am also very pleased to state that ATL’s Mumbai distribution business achieved reliability of 99.99% and was ranked the No.1 discom by the Union Ministry of Power. ATL will also take Mumbai to 60% renewable power making it the first mega city in the world to achieve over 50% power from solar & wind," said Gautam Adani.