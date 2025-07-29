Adani arm, Nelco, Hughes, BEL in race for Police Network upgrade
Jatin Grover 5 min read 29 Jul 2025, 05:56 PM IST
Summary
This upgrade is also crucial for strengthening national security, as it will ensure uninterrupted communication for police and security forces during critical operations, especially in remote, border, and insurgency-affected areas.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s satellite-based police communication network, Polnet, is set for a major upgrade, and some of the country’s biggest tech and defence players have spotted an opportunity.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story