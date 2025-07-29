Adani arm, Nelco, Hughes, BEL in race for Police Network upgrade

Similarly, a disaster recovery hub is also being established at the Interstate Police Wireless Transmitting Station in Banaswadi, Bengaluru. The plan is to ensure uninterrupted operations and continuity of communication during disasters and redundancy in case of an emergency at the main hub in Delhi, the second official quoted earlier said. The supplier of the VSAT terminals is required to provide necessary support to integrate this disaster recovery hub with the main hub, the person said.