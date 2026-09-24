Adani Arogya Mandir: Gautam Adani announces ₹4,000 cr Bengal project; 2,000-bed facility likely to create 10,000+ jobs

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday announced an investment of more than ₹4,000 crore for the proposed Adani Arogya Mandir in West Bengal, a healthcare initiative that is expected to generate over 10,000 employment opportunities.

Adani made the announcement at the foundation stone ceremony for the project in New Town. He also said the Adani Group intends to invest more than ₹1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035, with investments spanning multiple sectors such as ports, logistics, power generation, transmission and distribution, roads, bridges, ropeways, green cement and hyperscale data centres.

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The Adani Arogya Mandir is planned as a 2,000-bed not-for-profit healthcare facility. Half of the beds will reportedly be allocated to economically weaker patients covered by state or central government health insurance programmes. The project will also feature a medical college and facilities focused on advanced healthcare and research, according to ANI.

Adani, accompanied by his wife Priti Adani and son Karan Adani, performed the ‘bhumi pujan’ and formally laid the foundation stone for the proposed project.

Describing the project as part of the Adani Group’s broader investment plans for the state, Adani noted, “While healthcare can transform individual lives, infrastructure can transform the opportunities available to millions and this is where our larger commitment to Bengal begins."

The Adani Arogya Mandir will be developed across 51.75 acres as an academic medical centre and integrated healthcare facility, according to a statement, further noting that the the centre is expected to treat more than 2 lakh in-patients and over 20 lakh out-patients every year.

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The project will establish a research network covering areas such as genomics, precision medicine, biomedical informatics, artificial intelligence, clinical trials, molecular sciences and other fields of applied biomedical research, as per PTI. The facility will focus on converting scientific advances into better methods of diagnosis, treatment and disease prevention, the statement said.

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The Adani Foundation has partnered with Mayo Clinic Global Consulting in the US and Singapore-based SingHealth to bring international expertise in clinical services, academic medicine, digital healthcare, quality standards, workforce development and innovation, it added.

Adani outlines Bengal’s economic potential Describing West Bengal as a key maritime and logistics link connecting Northeast India with Southeast Asia, Adani said the state could develop into “one of Asia's greatest integrated industrial and economic platforms”.

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Adani also announced that the group would back the restoration of the Writers' Building, the redevelopment of Kumartuli Ghat and efforts to take Kolkata’s Durga Puja to a global audience.

Referring to Mundra Port in Gujarat as the Adani Group’s first ‘karmabhoomi’ (land where one works), he expressed hope that West Bengal would become the conglomerate’s second ‘karmabhoomi’.

Adani said he visited the Kalighat Temple earlier on Thursday, where he prayed for the strength to lead, the determination to dream and the energy to turn those dreams into action.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X