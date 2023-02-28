Adani Group on Monday denied a media report that said the conglomerate was in talks with global credit funds to raise up to $400 million in debt against some of its Australian assets, calling it "totally false and untrue." The Indian ports-to-power group operates the Carmichael coal mine, the North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT), as well as a solar farm in Australia. A spokesperson for Adani Group denied the report in an email to Reuters on Monday, without giving any other details.

