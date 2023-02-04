Adani debacle intensifies as DRI moves SC on order quashing case against 2 firms: Report
- According to reports, the DRI has alleged that Adani Group inflated bills for two companies. However, the CESTAT had denied the allegations
- The companies in question are Adani Power Maharashtra (APML), and Adani Power Rajasthan (APRL) which were granted relief by the Mumbai bench of the tribunal.
The Adani Group debacle also involving the once richest man in Asia has now put government agencies in conflict, as several have taken the battlefield to fight each other. Government agencies such as Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in their latest move has challenged the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) in the Supreme Court of India, according to Economic Times.
