Adani Defence-Thales deal to make 70mm rockets for Rudra, Prachand choppers key to Make in India goals. Here's why

  • Adani Defence has partnered with French group Thales to produce rockets for the Indian Air Force's light combat helicopters Prachand and Rudra.

Adani Defence has joined hands with Thales to manufacture 70mm rockets for Rudra and Prachand helicopters.
Adani Defence has joined hands with Thales to manufacture 70mm rockets for Rudra and Prachand helicopters. File photo: Prakash Singh (BLOOMBERG)

Adani Defence and Aerospace on Friday signed a landmark agreement with France-based Thales group to manufacture 70mm rockets for Rudra and Prachand helicopters, crucial assets of the Indian Air Force. The partnership comes as a part of the MakeInIndia initiative and Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Here’s everything you need to know.

Thales is a French multinational company that designs and manufactures equipment for the aerospace, defence, transportation and security sectors.

 

The 70mm rockets manufactured as part of this tie-up would be used by HAL Rudra, and Prachand helicopters, crucial assets of the Indian Air Force.

Rudra and Prachand: Why important?

 

The light combat helicopter (LCH) Prachand is the only attack helicopter in the world which can land and take off at altitudes of 5,000 metres, a precision important for India's immediate defence strategies. Prachand can also carry a significant load of weapons and fuel.

Rudra is the more weaponized version of the advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv. Rudra plays a key role in reconnaissance missions—the military observation to locate an enemy. It is also deployed for troop transports, anti-tank warfare, and close air support.

 

IAF inducts LCH Prachand: A look back

The Indian Air Force inducted the first batch of 156 LCH Prachand helicopters in October 2022.

The need for a lightweight homegrown helicopter was heavily felt during the Kargil War in 1999, as it would be impactful in all battle scenarios. There was a need for an aircraft that could operate in all regions–from cold altitudes to desert terrains.

Currently, the Indian Army has 180 Dhruvs, of which 60 are Rudras. The IAF has 75, while the Navy has 23.

 

Boost to local manufacturing

The Thales-Adani tie-up is geared to give a push to local manufacturing.

“Not only is this partnership significant for our commitment to India, but it also allows us to strengthen our partner network worldwide,” the Thales group said in a post on X.

 

Identifying this move as a ‘key milestone’ for India’s reliance on home-grown equipment, the Thales group mentioned, “We congratulate the Adani Group on this partnership. Together, we seek to contribute to further growth and success of India's defence sector.”

