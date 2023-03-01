Clarifying on the Reuters report of securing $3 billion from sovereign wealth fund, Adani group clarifies that it's false. According to a Reuters report, India's Adani Group informed creditors on Wednesday that it had secured a $3 billion loan from a sovereign wealth fund.

A day after company management informed bondholders that it anticipated prepaying or repaying share-backed loans of $690 million to $790 million by the end of March, news of Adani securing new credit circulated. The credit line from the sovereign wealth fund could be increased to $5 billion, according to a Reuters report.

Post the announcement, NSE and BSE sought clarification from Adani Enterprises on Wednesday with reference to news appeared dated 1st March 2023 quoting ‘Adani says has secured $3 billion from sovereign wealth fund, however the reply is awaited from the exchanges.

Since a Hindenburg Research report on January 24 accused stock manipulation, seven listed Adani Group firms have collectively lost more than $145 billion in market value. Nevertheless, Adani, headed by billionaire Gautam Adani, has dismissed the claims and rejected all accusations.

Since the bombshell report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research in late January, all 10 Adani Group stocks ended on a positive note on Wednesday. The flagship Adani Enterprises ended 15.78% higher while Adani Total Gas surged 5% in a broader market that gained 0.85% on Wednesday. Shares in Adani group firms kept going up after the Reuters report. Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd. and Adani Power Ltd ended today at a 5% upper circuit limit today. The market value of the ten companies that make up billionaire Gautam Adani's empire increased by roughly $9 billion during the last two trading sessions.

A Bloomberg report said the rally in Adani Enterprises has the potential to extend further, according to technicals. Chart patterns show that bulls may be eyeing 1,900 rupees — nearly 22% higher than Wednesday’s close — so long as they’re able to hold the stock above critical support at almost 1,400 rupees.

The recovery in the flagship’s shares that began Tuesday saw the stock end that session with a so-called “bullish engulfing" pattern. Also, Tuesday’s volume on the National Stock Exchange stood at nearly 34 million shares, about 2.4 times the 20-day average and the highest since Feb. 3, when 43.9 million shares traded on the day of crash lows, according to a report from Bloomberg.

(With inputs from agencies)