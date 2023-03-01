Adani denies report of securing $3 billion from sovereign wealth fund

Since the bombshell report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research in late January, all 10 Adani Group stocks ended on a positive note on Wednesday. The flagship Adani Enterprises ended 15.78% higher while Adani Total Gas surged 5% in a broader market that gained 0.85% on Wednesday. Shares in Adani group firms kept going up after the Reuters report. Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd. and Adani Power Ltd ended today at a 5% upper circuit limit today. The market value of the ten companies that make up billionaire Gautam Adani's empire increased by roughly $9 billion during the last two trading sessions.