Adani, DP Jain place winning bids as NHAI raises Rs2262 in TOT 5 auction

Adani Enterprises and construction firm DP Jain and Co have offered the highest financial bids for the two bundles of highways that were part of the National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI's) latest toll road auctions, a person aware of the auction results said. NHAI has raised a total of Rs2,262 crore through the two bundles totaling 158.6 km.

The financial bids for tranche five of the NHAI toll-operate-transfer (TOT) auction were opened on Friday. Adani Enterprises won the first bundle with a financial bid of Rs1,011 crore, beating Cube Highways, which bid Rs345 crore, DP Jain and Co (Rs603 crore) IRB Infra (Rs518.4 crore), Prakash Asphaltings & Toll Highways (India) Ltd (Rs555.55 crore) and a special purpose vehicle by Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ, Rs646 crore).

Also Read | Turnout modest for second covid shot

The second bundle was won by DP Jain and Co for Rs1,251 crore, beating bids by Adani Enterprises (Rs944 crore), Cube Highways (Rs182 crore), IRB Infra (Rs408.6 crore), Prakash Asphaltings & Toll Highways (India) Ltd (Rs535.10 crore) and CDPQ (Rs1,043 crore).

NHAI had put up the two road assets on sale at the end of September under the latest round of the TOT mechanism. Both toll roads are located in Gujarat. The first bundle size is 53.6 km and the second is 105 km.

In a departure from precedent, NHAI did not set a reserve price to the newest round of TOT auctions for government-owned roads. This came in the wake of the highest bids in the second and fourth round of auctions being below the base price and investors being hesitant to commit large amounts of capital to public infrastructure in the midst of covid-related uncertainty. The concession periods have also been shortened from 30 years to 20 years.

Under the TOT model, long-term concessions for collecting toll revenues from national highways are auctioned to the highest bidder. The model was introduced in 2016 to monetize publicly-funded highways, where investors could make a one-time lumpsum payment in return for toll collection rights of 30 years.

NHAI, the nodal agency of the ministry of road transport and highways, has so far successfully completed two rounds of such auctions since the programme was launched and had to withdraw two others after the bids came below the reserve price. The national road developer has so far raised Rs14,692 crore through this route.

The covid-19 pandemic and the resultant nationwide lockdown have hit NHAI's plans to monetize its roads portfolio. In FY22, NHAI plans to raise Rs5,000 crore through its soon-to-be-launched infrastructure investment trust of road assets, according to estimates presented in the Union budget. A senior official at NHAI said the agency also plans to raise Rs10,000 crore through the TOT route next fiscal, The Economic Times reported.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via