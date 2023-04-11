Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd ranked No.1 Power Utility in India3 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 07:20 AM IST
- The exercise provides a blueprint for stakeholders to assess performance, identify gaps, measure the impact of steps taken and plan ahead.
Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (Adani Electricity) has ranked as the leading electricity distribution company among 71 such companies in the country. Adani Electricity received this recognition for its exemplary governance, encompassing financial sustainability, performance excellence, and external environment.
