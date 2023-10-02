Adani Energy commissions transmission project to boost Mumbai's power supply
Summary
- Mumbai’s daily electricity demand is expected to hit 5,000 MW by FY25 from the current peak demand of 4,000 MW. This project is expected to contribute 1,000 MW or 20% of that
Mumbai: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), previously known as Adani Transmission Ltd, on Monday announced the commissioning of the Kharghar Vikhroli Transmission Ltd (KVTL) project, a critical infrastructure project that will allow an additional 1,000 MW of reliable power for Mumbai to help meet its ever-growing demand for electricity and mitigate grid failures and power cuts.