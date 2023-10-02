Adani Energy commissions transmission project to boost Mumbai's power supply

Then on the morning of 27 February 2022, another power outage hit many parts of Mumbai, halting local train services on one of the lines. The BMC posted on Twitter that the outage hit the central, western, and southern parts of the city and was caused by the tripping of an MSEB 220kV transmission line on the Mulund-Trombay route. It later said power was restored by 10.53 am.