A number of well-known companies will be reporting their financial results on Thursday including Adani Enterprises , Titan Company, HDFC, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Marico, Britannia, and several others that belong to the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry.

Last week, the BSE benchmark experienced a significant increase of 1,457.38 points or 2.44 per cent. During this time, nine out of the top-ten companies with the highest valuations saw a combined increase of ₹1,84,225.43 crore in their market value.

This positive trend was driven by a bullish equity market, with Reliance Industries Limited and State Bank of India being the top gainers.

This week, investors and market analysts will be closely watching for the earnings reports of a number of companies, including index majors such as Marico, Britannia, and several others from different sectors.

May 4

Housing Development Finance Corporation, Adani Enterprises, Dabur India, Tata Power, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, United Breweries, Sundram Fasteners and others will put out their fourth quarter numbers on May 4.

May 5

Britannia Industries, Marico, Federal Bank, Piramal Enterprises, Bharat Forge, Ajanta Pharma, Blue Dart Express, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Tata Investment Corporation, Equitas Small Finance Bank and other of other companies will put out the earnings for Q4.

May 6

Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Grindwell Norton, Aether Industries, ADF Foods, Computer Age Management Services, 3i Infotech, Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Orbit Exports, Trident Lifeline among others will declare their results.